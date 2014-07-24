FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan econmin: GPIF portfolio shift will encourage investment in stocks
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Japan econmin: GPIF portfolio shift will encourage investment in stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Investors will shift funds to equities from Japanese government bonds as Japan’s public pension fund, the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), allocates more of its portfolio to stocks, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday.

“When the economy is moving away from deflation and heading toward mild inflation, you need to radically change your portfolio (management). Of course that will push up stock prices,” Amari told a seminar.

He also said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to reshuffle his cabinet before convening an extraordinary parliament session in October. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.