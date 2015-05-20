FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari says recovery to continue, warns of risks
May 20, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari says recovery to continue, warns of risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that the economy is likely to continue recovering but policymakers must be mindful of risks such as a possible slowdown in overseas growth.

“We expect the economy to recover moderately as job and income conditions continue to improve as a trend, while the effects of oil price falls and government measures are set to underpin growth,” Amari told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
