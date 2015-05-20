Japan's Amari says recovery to continue, warns of risks

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that the economy is likely to continue recovering but policymakers must be mindful of risks such as a possible slowdown in overseas growth.

“We expect the economy to recover moderately as job and income conditions continue to improve as a trend, while the effects of oil price falls and government measures are set to underpin growth,” Amari told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)