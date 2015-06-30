Japan's Amari says Greek crisis won't severely hurt global economy

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday the Greek debt crisis won’t inflict severe damage to the global economy as long as policymakers respond calmly to the situation.

“What we must avoid by all means is a contagion driven by a bias (towards negative market) sentiment,” Amari told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

While Tokyo stock prices plunged on Monday, they are holding up Tuesday morning in a sign markets are gradually digesting the situation, he added. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)