Japan's Amari: Markets are taking Fed decision favourably
December 17, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: Markets are taking Fed decision favourably

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that markets are taking the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates favourably.

Amari, speaking to reporters, also said markets have already factored in concerns over the move’s impact on emerging economies.

The benchmark Nikkei stock average rose more than 2 percent and the dollar hovered around 122.40 yen on Thursday, after the Fed hiked rates for the first time in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

