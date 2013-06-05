Japan to seek experts' view on public funds boosting stocks investment

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japan will seek experts’ views on whether public pensions and other public funds should seek higher returns by raising their investment in equities, and will aim to reach a conclusion by autumn, a draft government growth strategy showed on Wednesday.

The move is the first time the administration led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has looked to mobilise Japan’s massive pool of public savings to support a growth agenda that aims to spur more consumer spending and corporate investment by pushing the economy toward 2 percent inflation.

Japanese public funds like other Japanese institutional investors, have relied heavily on investment in Japanese government bonds in recent years.

Earlier in the day, Abe pledged to boost income by 3 percent annually and set up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses in the latest tranche of measures aimed at boosting growth in the world’s third-biggest economy.