Japan finmin: hope weak yen brightens business mood
January 29, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Japan finmin: hope weak yen brightens business mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he hopes the yen’s recent weakness helps improve business sentiment.

“When business and consumer sentiment is cooling, money doesn’t flow out (to the economy). Capital spending and private consumption won’t increase,” Aso told a news conference, stressing the need to take policy measures to brighten business sentiment.

He also repeated the government’s plan to come up with guidelines for medium- and long-term fiscal discipline by the middle of this year.

