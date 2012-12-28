FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Aso says watching out for possible renewed yen gains
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Japan's Aso says watching out for possible renewed yen gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan is watching closely for any signs of renewed strengthening of the yen, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

“It is certain that the excessive yen gains that had been seen until recently have been correcting, but there is a full possibility that this might change, so we are closely watching,” Aso told reporters he had said on a conference call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.

He added that he had urged Geithner to do the utmost for the United States to avoid the looming “fiscal cliff” of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, as it could have an impact not only on the U.S economy but on other countries.

President Barack Obama and lawmakers are launching a last-chance round of budget talks before a New Year’s deadline to avoid the fiscal cliff.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.