UPDATE 1-Japan Aso: Next BOJ head doesn't have to be from MOF
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan Aso: Next BOJ head doesn't have to be from MOF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Premier to make final decision after U.S. visit-finmin

* Adds next BOJ head should have management experience

* Next BOJ head should ensure smooth BOJ, MOF ties-Aso

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the next central bank governor does not necessarily have to come from his ministry, although the individual must have experience managing a large organisation.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has the final say in nominating the next BOJ governor and will likely do so after he returns from a weekend visit to the United States, Aso said, adding that he will convey his views on the qualifications for the job if asked to do so by the premier.

“It’s inappropriate to choose someone who does not have experience managing a big organisation,” Aso told a news conference after a cabinet meeting, suggesting that he would prefer an individual with bureaucratic experience rather than an academic.

Abe has said he will choose someone who shares his views on the need for bolder monetary stimulus to succeed incumbent BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who leaves the bank with his two deputies on March 19.

“The individual should be someone who can ensure the BOJ works closely with the finance ministry, but doesn’t necessarily have to be from the ministry,” Aso said, when asked whether one of the top three BOJ jobs should go to an ex-finance ministry bureaucrat.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
