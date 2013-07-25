FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finmin Aso: Need to take steps for fiscal consolidation
July 25, 2013

Japan finmin Aso: Need to take steps for fiscal consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that it is important to take steps to pare down government debt and ensure that the country’s public finances are improving.

“We need to take steady steps toward fiscal consolidation. We must maintain market confidence in Japan’s fiscal sustainability,” Aso said at a seminar in Tokyo.

Japan’s public debt burden is the worst among major countries at more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

The government must decide by this autumn whether to raise its sales tax, which is an important first step toward improving public finances.

