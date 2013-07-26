Japan finmin Aso: CPI shows gradual shift to inflation from deflation

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the fastest increase in core consumer prices in almost five years shows that Japan is gradually shifting to inflation from deflation.

“The trend shows that we are in the process of moving to inflation from deflation,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso also reiterated his view that the government should decide on whether the raise the 5 percent sales tax after looking at revised second-quarter gross domestic product figures, which are due sometime in September.