FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Finmin: 2 pct inflation target will not easy to achieve
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Finmin: 2 pct inflation target will not easy to achieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that it would not be easy to achieve the Bank of Japan’s new 2 percent inflation target.

“It will take a considerable period of time to turn deflation into inflation and to meet the 2 percent inflation target,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Asked about the need to revise the law guaranteeing independence of the BOJ if it fails to meet the inflation target, Aso said it would be wrong to put all blame on the central bank.

The new BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank is ready to use all means available, including buying longer-term assets, to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, underlining his resolve to beat nearly two decades of grinding deflation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.