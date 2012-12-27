FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finmin Aso: will limit bond issuance to ensure market trust
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan finmin Aso: will limit bond issuance to ensure market trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that the government would not rely solely on bond issuance to fund an extra economic stimulus package and would try to limit fresh issuance to ensure market confidence when compiling an annual budget for the next fiscal year from April.

Aso, also deputy prime minister, said he was instructed by new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to compile the economic stimulus package early in January and submit to parliament an extra budget to finance it.

“We need to make public finances sustainable in the medium to long term,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Abe led his Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide election victory this month and has pressured the Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy to combat protracted deflation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.