Japan finmin Aso: will limit bond issuance to ensure market trust

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that the government would not rely solely on bond issuance to fund an extra economic stimulus package and would try to limit fresh issuance to ensure market confidence when compiling an annual budget for the next fiscal year from April.

Aso, also deputy prime minister, said he was instructed by new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to compile the economic stimulus package early in January and submit to parliament an extra budget to finance it.

“We need to make public finances sustainable in the medium to long term,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Abe led his Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide election victory this month and has pressured the Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy to combat protracted deflation.