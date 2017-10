TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he hopes the central bank sets a 2 percent inflation target, double its current price goal.

In a news conference after a cabinet meeting, Aso also said the government wants to issue a joint statement with the Bank of Japan on strengthening ties, and issue it on Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan is due to complete a policy-setting meeting on Tuesday.