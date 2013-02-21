FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huge trade deficit would be problem for Japan-finmin
February 21, 2013

Huge trade deficit would be problem for Japan-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday it would be a problem if Japan continues to run a huge trade deficit due to rising energy costs.

Japan is now importing more oil and gas to make up for energy shortfalls after the shutdown of nuclear power plants due to the March 2011 earthquake, Aso said in parliament.

“Import prices are rising sharply and as a result Japan is running a huge trade deficit. If this continues, it would be a big problem for Japan,” Aso said in response to a question by a lawmaker on whether the yen’s recent falls are becoming more problematic than beneficial for Japan by boosting the cost of fuel imports.

Aso declined to comment directly on recent yen declines.

