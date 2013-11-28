FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Japan finmin: FX intervention would be needed if moves excessive -Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that he would have no choice but to intervene in the currency market if exchange rate moves were excessive, Kyodo news reported.

Aso was also quoted as telling a parliamentary committee that authorities should be cautious about currency intervention as deliberately intervening in the market would cause problems.

He added that the yen has weakened as a result of Japan’s policies aimed at beating deflation, while repeating the official G7/G20 line that exchange rates should be determined by markets, according to Kyodo.

