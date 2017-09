(Repeats to attach story to alert)

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan made an appropriate decision earlier in the day to supplement its massive stimulus programme.

Aso told reporters that the central bank is making efforts to achieve its inflation target in the face of falling oil prices. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)