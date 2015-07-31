Japan finmin: TPP is not a place to negotiate currencies

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was not an appropriate platform to negotiate currencies, after the United States proposed setting up a forum to stop countries from manipulating exchange rates as part of the free trade negotiations.

Countries involved in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade talks are considering a U.S. proposal for finance ministers to discuss currency questions, Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said on Tuesday.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Friday that the TPP is not a place to negotiate currencies, which have been dealt with by the International Monetary Fund, Group of Seven and Group of 20 major economies. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)