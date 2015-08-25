FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finmin says yen rises "rough," undesirable for economy
August 25, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Japan finmin says yen rises "rough," undesirable for economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the yen’s spike overnight against the dollar was a “rough, rather than a rapid,” move.

“For the economy to grow stably, it’s better for (currency and stock price) moves to be gradual and steady, rather than rough,” he told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

The yen spiked to a seventh-month high against the dollar on Monday as investors, worried about the slowdown in China, sought the Japanese currency as a safe haven against risks.

The yen’s sharp rise is a concern for Japanese policymakers, who worry about the damage it could have on the country’s already-weak exports. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

