FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Japan finmin Aso: BOJ policy not aimed at yen devaluation
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 12:07 AM / 7 months ago

Japan finmin Aso: BOJ policy not aimed at yen devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's monetary policy was aimed at domestic objectives of defeating deflation, not at weakening the yen.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso declined to comment directly when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of what he called Japan's weak-yen policy.

Aso said Japan would stick to the G20's commitment against competitive currency devaluation. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.