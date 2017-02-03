Japan finmin Aso: BOJ policy not aimed at yen devaluation

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's monetary policy was aimed at domestic objectives of defeating deflation, not at weakening the yen.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso declined to comment directly when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of what he called Japan's weak-yen policy.

Aso said Japan would stick to the G20's commitment against competitive currency devaluation. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)