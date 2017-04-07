FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Aso says dialogue with Pence not limited to trade and currencies
April 7, 2017 / 12:34 AM / 4 months ago

Japan's Aso says dialogue with Pence not limited to trade and currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the agenda for his meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence this month is not limited to trade and currencies.

Aso said the meeting, known as the U.S.-Japan economic dialogue, will also discuss energy and infrastructure.

Aso, speaking to reporters, also said he does not expect the meeting to touch on Toshiba Corp, which is struggling due to large writedowns at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Pence will visit Japan April 18-19 for the meeting. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

