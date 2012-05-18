UPDATE 2-Japan finmin hints at intervention after yen gains

* European debt turmoil weighing on euro, pushing up yen

* Strong yen could hurt Japan’s export-focused economy

* Japan has intervened in past, but success limited

By Stanley White

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that he was monitoring currency moves with extra care and was prepared to respond as appropriate - a veiled reference to yen-selling intervention.

Azumi said speculators were over-reacting after the yen rose to a three-month high versus the dollar and the euro. He said he has confirmed with Group of Seven countries several times in the past that excessive currency moves are undesirable.

“We are watching currencies with a heightened sense of caution and are prepared to respond as appropriate,” Azumi said.

“There was a sudden rise in the yen last night that is attributable to some speculators who are over-reacting.”

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 79.39 yen, also above a three-month low of 79.13 yen touched the previous session. The euro inched up 0.2 percent to 100.81 yen, off its lowest since Feb. 7 of 100.54 yen.

Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($100.6 billion) in unilateral intervention in the currency market last Oct. 31, when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1 trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the market.

Authorities have stayed out of the market since then but are quick to express their discomfort when the yen starts rising, because it threatens Japan’s export-focused economy.

Japan’s finance minister also said he hopes Group of Eight countries confirm their commitment to fiscal discipline at a summit over the weekend and urged Greece to do the same because leaving the euro zone to restructure its sovereign debt would not be easy.

Speculation is mounting that Greece will have to leave the euro zone because its economy won’t survive the fiscal spending cuts needed to bring its public debt under control.

Greek voters will head to the polls in an election on June 17 after an earlier election returned a hung parliament and political parties failed to form a government.

Greece’s exit from the single currency system would beckon if Greek voters reject euro zone fiscal discipline programmes in the poll next month.

Azumi said uncertainty about the election is not a plus for Japan and the global economy.

Azumi also urged Greeks to stick with fiscal discipline and not turn their back on all the work that the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20 nations have done to help Europe’s two-year old sovereign debt crisis.

Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to its lowest level in nearly nine years, as turmoil in Europe drew investors to relatively safer assets.

When asked about the decline in yields, Azumi said it reflected a safe-haven status for JGBs.

Azumi also said that even though Japan had to spend big to recover from last year’s record earthquake and massive tsunami this was an example of good fiscal spending because it would ultimately lead to higher economic growth.