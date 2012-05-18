UPDATE 1-Japan finmin hints at intervention after yen gains

* European debt turmoil pushing up yen, weighing on euro

* Strong yen could hurt Japan’s export-focused economy

* Japan has intervened in past, but success limited

By Stanley White

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that he was monitoring currency moves with extra care and was prepared to respond as appropriate - a veiled reference to yen-selling intervention.

Azumi said speculators were over-reacting after the yen rose to a three-month high versus the dollar and the euro. He said he has confirmed with Group of Seven countries several times in the past that excessive currency moves are undesirable.

“We are watching currencies with a heightened sense of caution and are prepared to respond as appropriate,” Azumi said.

“There was a sudden rise in the yen last night that is attributable to some speculators who are over-reacting.”

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 79.39 yen, also above a three-month low of 79.13 yen touched the previous session. The euro inched up 0.2 percent to 100.81 yen, off its lowest since Feb. 7 of 100.54 yen.

Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($100.6 billion) in unilateral intervention in the currency market last Oct. 31, when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1 trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the market.

Authorities have stayed out of the market since then but are quick to express their discomfort when the yen starts rising, because it threatens Japan’s export-focused economy.

Japan’s finance minister also said he hopes Group of Eight countries confirm their commitment to fiscal discipline at a summit over the weekend and urged Greece to do the same because leaving the euro zone to restructure its sovereign debt would not be easy.