UPDATE 2-Japan policymakers warn against renewed yen rise

* Yen at 3-1/2 mth high vs dlr, 4-1/2 mth high vs euro

* Yen rise not reflecting econ fundamentals -Azumi

* Strong yen threatens Japan’s export-led economy

* BOJ Shirakawa says watching yen moves carefully

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities are closely watching the currency moves, two top policymakers said on Thursday, raising expectations that they may intervene or ease policy if the pace of appreciation picks up and risks derailing the economic recovery.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi warned speculators against driving up the yen too high, adding that the currency’s rise and the fall in Tokyo share prices do not reflect economic fundamentals at all.

“It’s a little speculative,” Azumi said when asked about the yen’s movements. “I will keep close watch to see if speculators’ moves fluctuate excessively.”

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa also said he was closely watching currency moves as Japanese business sentiment is sensitive to yen and stock price moves.

“Sharp rises in the yen would have a negative impact on the economy by hurting corporate profits and sentiment, so we need to watch moves carefully,” Shirakawa told parliament.

The yen rose to a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar and to its highest in 4-1/2 months against the euro on Thursday as investors sought safer assets because of the deepening Europe crisis.

The yen’s ascent dragged Japan’s Nikkei share average to a 4-1/2-month closing low as exporters took a beating.

Azumi’s comments came as the dollar/yen edged close to its 200-day moving average around 78.60 yen, which could point to an acceleration in the yen’s rise once it hits this level, said Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole Bank in Tokyo.

“The fact that the minister singled out speculators shows authorities are becoming increasingly cautious about the yen’s rise,” Saito said.

“Market players are not expecting intervention at the current level, but if the dollar falls below 77 yen with a rapid speed, authorities could intervene in the market to stem the yen’s strength.”

MONETARY POLICY WON‘T TARGET YEN

Japanese policy-makers worry that a renewed spike in the yen could hurt exporters, a key driver of the economy, and derail the still fragile recovery from last year’s earthquake and tsunami that devastated large areas of the northeast coast.

Tokyo spent a record 8 trillion yen ($101 billion) in unilateral intervention in the currency market last Oct. 31, when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1 trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the market. Authorities have stayed out of the market since then.

Many market players see sharp yen rises as the most likely trigger for further monetary easing, although the central bank prefers to stand pat for now unless the spike in the currency is big enough to threaten Japan’s economic recovery.

Shirakawa said the central bank will take into account any impact market moves would have on the economy, but will not directly target asset prices in guiding monetary policy.

He added that exchange-rate moves are affected not just by monetary policy but by various factors, countering views held by some in the market that the BOJ can directly weaken the yen by expanding its balance sheet with further monetary easing.

“The biggest determining factor behind exchange-rate moves now is how much risk investors are willing to take amid Europe’s debt problems,” he said.