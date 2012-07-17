UPDATE 1-Japan fin min warns speculators on going long in yen

* Dollar near 1-month low vs yen

* Strong yen threatens to hurt Japanese exporter earnings

* IMF has softened stance on Japan currency intervention

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s finance minister hit out at speculators betting on gains in the yen due to weak U.S. economic data, saying the yen’s rise does not reflect Japan’s fundamentals and hinting that the government is prepared to intervene to stem excessive moves.

The dollar was around 78.95 yen on Tuesday, not far form a one-month low of 78.69 yen hit on Monday due to concern that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.

There is some benefit from a strong currency, because it can lower import prices, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said. However, the overall impact on economic activity is negative, and the yen’s current level is a source of discomfort, he said.

“We can see signs that speculation is behind recent yen gains,” Azumi told reporters.

“Sudden yen gains or excessive currency moves could harm the economy. We will carefully watch the market and will take firm measures on currencies when needed.”

The International Monetary Fund has recently softened its tone on Japanese currency intervention, saying that the yen is “moderately overvalued” and that Japanese intervention could be tolerated in some cases as long as Japan consults with other major economies.

Consumer spending and public works spending are driving Japan’s recovery from a devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster last year, but a strong yen could slow economic growth as it would make exports more expensive overseas and weigh on corporate earnings.

Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($101.6 billion) in unilateral intervention in the currency market last Oct. 31, when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1 trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the market.

Authorities have stayed out of the market since then but are quick to express their discomfort when the yen starts rising.