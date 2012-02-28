FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Azumi: told G20 Japan prepared to take firm FX measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he told his counterparts at a Group of 20 meeting over the weekend that he is prepared to take firm measures against excessive currency moves, reiterating his threat of intervention against yen gains.

Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, also said he did not think a mention of currencies in the statement after the G20 meeting signalled a significant change from previous statements.

Leading economies told Europe on Sunday it must put up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout fund.

