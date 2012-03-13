Japan Azumi: welcome BOJ's decision on monetary policy

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he welcomed the Bank of Japan’s decision earlier to hold off on additional monetary policy easing and to expand a scheme intended to boost loans to industries with growth potential.

The BOJ surprised markets last month by easing monetary policy and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy stance to beat deflation, partly in response to political pressure on the central bank to act.