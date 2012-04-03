FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Azumi: hope for progress on IMF funding by April 20
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 6 years

Japan Azumi: hope for progress on IMF funding by April 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he hoped to see progress on whether countries will contribute more to the International Monetary Fund by a summit on April 20 after Europe strengthened its defences against its sovereign debt crisis.

Azumi said Japan has not yet decided whether to contribute more to the IMF, but would coordinate with other countries before deciding its position.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, said he wanted to debate with other countries whether or not Europe itself needs to take more steps to stem its debt woes before the IMF can play a bigger role.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.