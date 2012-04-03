Japan Azumi: hope for progress on IMF funding by April 20

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he hoped to see progress on whether countries will contribute more to the International Monetary Fund by a summit on April 20 after Europe strengthened its defences against its sovereign debt crisis.

Azumi said Japan has not yet decided whether to contribute more to the IMF, but would coordinate with other countries before deciding its position.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, said he wanted to debate with other countries whether or not Europe itself needs to take more steps to stem its debt woes before the IMF can play a bigger role.