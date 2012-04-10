FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Azumi: BOJ to take appropriate policy steps when needed
April 10, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Azumi: BOJ to take appropriate policy steps when needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he thinks the Bank of Japan will take appropriate monetary policy steps when needed, when asked about a central bank meeting ending later on Tuesday.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, said April is an important month for policymakers to examine Japan’s economic outlook. Azumi also said recent daily currency moves seem big and he wants to monitor the currency market.

The BOJ is expected to refrain from easing monetary policy at this week’s meeting, holding fire until a more thorough assessment of the economy two weeks from now which may show further action is needed to nudge inflation up towards its 1 percent target.

