Japan's Azumi: ready to respond to FX moves as needed

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday he is prepared to respond to currency moves as needed, when asked about the yen’s rise after weekend elections in Europe.

Azumi told reporters that he wanted to monitor whether currency moves are due to speculation or reflect economic fundamentals.

Voters in France and Greece rejected a drive for fiscal austerity in elections over the weekend that some say are necessary to prevent Europe’s sovereign debt crisis from spreading further.