FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finmin hopes BOJ to take 'appropriate' steps
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan finmin hopes BOJ to take 'appropriate' steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday that he hopes the Bank of Japan takes “appropriate” policy steps, as the central bank kicks off a two-day policy-setting meeting later in the day.

Azumi said that he evaluated highly the BOJ’s easing steps in February and April, and that he was paying close attention to the central bank’s view on the economy.

“While facing a difficult situation in managing economic and monetary policy, I hope the BOJ will fully respond as appropriate,” Azumi told a regular news conference after a cabinet meeting.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.