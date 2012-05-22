Japan finmin hopes BOJ to take 'appropriate' steps

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday that he hopes the Bank of Japan takes “appropriate” policy steps, as the central bank kicks off a two-day policy-setting meeting later in the day.

Azumi said that he evaluated highly the BOJ’s easing steps in February and April, and that he was paying close attention to the central bank’s view on the economy.

“While facing a difficult situation in managing economic and monetary policy, I hope the BOJ will fully respond as appropriate,” Azumi told a regular news conference after a cabinet meeting.