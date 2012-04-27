Japan finmin: applaud BOJ easing, want continued steps

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s finance minister on Friday said he applauded the Bank of Japan’s latest round of monetary easing and that he hoped the central bank would continue taking steps to support the economy.

“As with (the BOJ’s move in) February, the BOJ took another bold easing step,” Finance Minister Jun Azumi told reporters.

The BOJ eased monetary policy on Friday by expanding government bond purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion), in a move towards achieving its new 1 percent inflation target.