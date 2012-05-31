Japan finmin: to take decisive action vs excessive fx

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan will take decisive action if excessive moves in the yen continue, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday .

“It is clear that the current one-sided currency moves do not reflect the economy’s fundamentals,” Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

“We will need to take decisive action if excessive currency moves continue.”

The dollar sank to a fresh 3-1/2 month low against the yen and the euro hit an 11-1/2-year low against the rallying Japanese currency overnight on heightened concerns about Europe’s debt troubles and weak U.S. economic data.