TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that he was monitoring currency moves with extra care and that he was prepared to respond as appropriate after the yen rose to a three-month high versus the dollar and the euro.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, said speculators were over-reacting in currency markets and that he has confirmed with Group of Seven countries several times in the past that excessive currency moves are undesirable.