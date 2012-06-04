Japan Azumi: no comment on G7 conference call

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi declined on Tuesday to comment on whether Group of Seven countries will hold a conference call about Europe’s debt crisis and issue a joint statement.

Azumi told reporters at a news conference that many countries are worried about economic uncertainty and it is necessary for G7 countries to share a common understanding about the global economy.

Finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone debt crisis on Tuesday, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said, in a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in the 17-nation European currency area.