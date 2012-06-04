FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Azumi: no comment on G7 conference call
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Azumi: no comment on G7 conference call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi declined on Tuesday to comment on whether Group of Seven countries will hold a conference call about Europe’s debt crisis and issue a joint statement.

Azumi told reporters at a news conference that many countries are worried about economic uncertainty and it is necessary for G7 countries to share a common understanding about the global economy.

Finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone debt crisis on Tuesday, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said, in a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in the 17-nation European currency area.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.