FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Azumi wary of calls for BOJ to buy foreign bonds
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Azumi wary of calls for BOJ to buy foreign bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi reiterated his caution towards some lawmakers’ calls for the Bank of Japan to buy foreign bonds to help shore up the economy, saying that it could hurt fiscal discipline.

“I‘m aware that such proposals have been made in parliament but we must respond cautiously from the standpoint of fiscal discipline,” Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

An upper house lawmaker from the governing Democratic Party told Reuters last month that the central bank should buy foreign bonds to boost its balance sheet and weaken the yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.