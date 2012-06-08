Japan Azumi wary of calls for BOJ to buy foreign bonds

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi reiterated his caution towards some lawmakers’ calls for the Bank of Japan to buy foreign bonds to help shore up the economy, saying that it could hurt fiscal discipline.

“I‘m aware that such proposals have been made in parliament but we must respond cautiously from the standpoint of fiscal discipline,” Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

An upper house lawmaker from the governing Democratic Party told Reuters last month that the central bank should buy foreign bonds to boost its balance sheet and weaken the yen.