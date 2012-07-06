FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Azumi: govt could run out of money in Oct unless deficit bill passed
July 6, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Azumi: govt could run out of money in Oct unless deficit bill passed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that the government will run out of money to fund the budget for the current fiscal year unless ruling and opposition lawmakers pass bills to issue bonds to fund the budget deficit.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, said if the bills do not pass, the government would have to make drastic spending cuts.

The ruling Democratic Party and opposition parties, whose votes are needed to pass legislation in a split parliament, have been jostling over when to vote on bills that allows Japan to sell bonds that would cover almost half of the current fiscal year’s budget.

