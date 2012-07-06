Japan Azumi: no change to view that strong yen poses risks

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday there is no change in the government’s view that a strong yen poses risks to the economy, and the government is prepared to respond appropriately to currency moves.

Japan’s economic growth could exceed 2 percent in the fiscal year that started on April 1 if Europe’s sovereign debt crisis eases, Azumi said in a speech.

Azumi also said that Japan’s domestic demand is doing very well after last year’s devastating earthquake.