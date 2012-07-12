Japan Azumi: hope BOJ's 1 pct inflation target hit soon

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi expressed hope on Thursday that the Bank of Japan will take measures to achieve its 1 percent inflation target at an early date.

“Japan will draw closer to exiting deflation if the BOJ offers financial support (to the economy) and tries to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal at an early date,” Azumi told a parliamentary committee meeting.

The central bank is expected to keep monetary policy on hold at a policy meeting ending on Thursday, convinced that robust domestic demand will help the country’s economy resume a recovery.