Japan Azumi:Will take decisive action on forex if needed
July 13, 2012 / 2:16 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Azumi:Will take decisive action on forex if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that Japan will take decisive action in the currency market if necessary, as an excessive rise in the yen would hurt its economy.

“An excessive rise in the yen would hurt Japan’s economy and financial stability. I continue to watch the market carefully and will take decisive action if necessary,” Azumi said in the upper house of the parliament.

The dollar was around 79.34 yen on Friday, down from Thursday’s high of 79.97 yen.

