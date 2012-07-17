FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Azumi: speculators pushing up yen, doesn't reflect fundamentals
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 1:41 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Azumi: speculators pushing up yen, doesn't reflect fundamentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he sees signs that speculators are pushing up the yen due to worries about the U.S. economy, and these gains do not reflect Japan’s economic fundamentals.

Azumi, speaking at a news conference, said sudden yen gains could harm the economy and he is prepared to take firm measures on currencies when needed.

The dollar was around 78.95 yen on Tuesday, not far form a one-month low of 78.69 yen hit on Monday due to concern the U.S. economy is losing momentum.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.