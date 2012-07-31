Japan Azumi: yen gains one-sided, do not reflect fundamentals

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Recent yen gains have been one-sided and clearly do not reflect Japan’s economic fundamentals, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, reiterated that Japan’s government is prepared to take firm measures against excessive currency moves and that it won’t exclude any measures.

The International Monetary Fund’s view that the yen is moderately overvalued shows that other countries are starting to share Japan’s views on currencies, Azumi said.