Japan finmin: BOJ seen debating if to act now or wait
September 19, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

Japan finmin: BOJ seen debating if to act now or wait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to be discussing whether to act now or wait, taking into account recent moves by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday.

Azumi made the remark in a news conference after a cabinet meeting, although he added he was not aware of how discussions at the BOJ’s policy meeting were unfolding.

The BOJ will likely consider easing policy on Wednesday or signal its readiness to do so next month, as slowing global growth risks delaying a recovery in the export-reliant economy.

