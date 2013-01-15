FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM's meeting with aides discussed BOJ policy-econmin
January 15, 2013 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan PM's meeting with aides discussed BOJ policy-econmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed general monetary policy with his cabinet ministers and economic aides on Tuesday but they did not talk about the selection of the next Bank of Japan governor, Economics Minister Akira Amari said.

Abe invited his economic advisers, including academic Koichi Hamada, known as an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, to the prime minister’s official residence on Tuesday to hear their views on monetary policy.

The prime minister said at a television programme on Sunday that he will also seek their views on who should succeed Masaaki Shirakawa as next BOJ governor when his term expires in April. Amari and Finance Minister Taro Aso were also present at the meeting.

The BOJ will next meet for a policy-setting meeting on Jan. 21-22.

