BOJ: Negative rate policy to weigh on banks' profits for now
April 22, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BOJ: Negative rate policy to weigh on banks' profits for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy will weigh on financial institutions’ profits for the time being, though they have the strength to continue taking on risk, the central bank said on Friday.

“Signs of a holdup in the flow of funds have been observed,” such as diminishing liquidity in money markets and the Japanese government bond market after the BOJ’s decision in January to adopt negative interest rates, the BOJ said in a semiannual report assessing Japan’s financial system.

“The effects of quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) with negative interest rates are expected to propagate further as these issues are resolved,” the report said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

