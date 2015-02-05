FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt picks reflationist proponent Harada for BOJ board
February 5, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

Japan govt picks reflationist proponent Harada for BOJ board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has nominated academic Yutaka Harada, a proponent of aggressive steps to end deflation, to join the Bank of Japan’s nine-member policy board, a government document showed on Thursday.

Harada, 64, would replace Ryuzo Miyao, a 50-year-old former academic and a policy dove whose five-year term expires in March. Miyao supported additional monetary easing in a 5-4 vote in October.

The Waseda University professor’s nomination must be approved by parliament, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s coalition holds a strong majority. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

