Japan govt picks Toyota adviser Funo for BOJ board
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 21, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

Japan govt picks Toyota adviser Funo for BOJ board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has nominated Yukitoshi Funo, an adviser of Toyota Motor Corp , to join the Bank of Japan’s nine-member policy board, a government document showed on Tuesday.

Funo, 68, would replace Yoshihisa Morimoto, a former utility executive whose five-year term expires in June. Morimoto opposed additional monetary stimulus in a 5-4 vote in October.

Funo’s nomination must be approved by parliament, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s coalition holds a solid majority. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

