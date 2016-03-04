FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt taps intl finance expert Makoto Sakurai for BOJ board
March 4, 2016 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

Japan govt taps intl finance expert Makoto Sakurai for BOJ board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has nominated Makoto Sakurai, an international finance expert, to join the Bank of Japan’s nine-member policy board, a government document showed on Friday.

Sakurai, 70, would replace Sayuri Shirai, a 53-year-old former academic who voted against the bank’s adoption of negative interest rates in a 5-4 vote on Jan. 29. Shirai said the the scheme was too complicated and could confuse markets.

Sakurai’s views on monetary policy were not immediately known. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

