Slowing China unlikely to hurt Japan exporters much -BoJ's Kuroda
August 27, 2015 / 12:37 AM / 2 years ago

Slowing China unlikely to hurt Japan exporters much -BoJ's Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China’s economic slowdown should not harm Japan’s exports very much in coming years, the head of the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday, adding that China’s economy is likely to slow further although growth in gross domestic product will remain at 6-7 percent this year and next.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, addressing a New York audience, said that monetary easing in China is appropriate to mitigate any impact on the country’s economy. He added that some market analysts have become “too pessimistic” on the Chinese economy.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler

