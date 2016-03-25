FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's new index shows Feb consumer prices up 1.1 pct yr/yr
#Market News
March 25, 2016 / 5:05 AM / in 2 years

BOJ's new index shows Feb consumer prices up 1.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in the year to February when stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food costs, a new indicator released by the Bank of Japan showed on Friday.

That followed a 1.1 percent rise in the year to January.

The BOJ currently uses the government’s core CPI, which excludes fresh food but includes energy costs, as its key price measurement in guiding monetary policy. That index was flat in the year to February, data released earlier on Friday showed.

With core CPI now stagnant due largely to slumping oil prices, the central bank has begun internally calculating a new index that shows inflation exceeding 1 percent in the past few months. That index strips away volatile fresh food and energy costs but includes processed and imported food prices, which are rising.

The BOJ has said it would release the index each month on the day the government publishes its price data. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

