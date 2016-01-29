FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ shocks markets with negative rates move
January 29, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ shocks markets with negative rates move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday shocked financial markets by adopting negative interest rates to forestall risks that global market volatility could damage business confidence and revive a deflationary mindset.

In a 5-4 vote, the central bank decided to charge 0.1 percent interest on current accounts that financial institutions hold at the BOJ.

“The BOJ will cut interest rates further into negative territory if judged as necessary,” the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy move. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher)

